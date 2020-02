Harley Nathan Cross, 92, of Howard, died on Feb. 10, 2020.

Funeral services begin at 10:30 a.m. Sat., Feb. 15, at Howard United Methodist Church. Visitation is Friday from 5-7 p.m. at Willoughby Funeral Home.

Cross was born on March 17, 1927, near Howard to Charles and Emma (Jacobs) Cross. He married Mavis Ford on Sept. 24, 1950.

Survivors include his wife; son David (Marla); daughters, Darlene (Richard) Fox, Alice (Terry) Ronk and Peggy Cross. He was preceded in death by a son Michael.

