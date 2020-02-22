Gerald "Jerry" Goodale died on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at the age of 91 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 AM Monday, February 24, 2020 at Huntimer - St. Joseph the Workman Catholic Church, rural Colton, SD. Burial will be in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Dell Rapids. Visitation will be from 3:00 to 5:00 PM with a Wake Service at 5:00 PM Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Minnehaha Funeral Home in Dell Rapids.

He met and married the love of his life and dancing partner, Geraldine Wolles and raised eight children on the farm: Terry (Michelle) Goodale, Chester, Marilee (Bob) Casanova, Ramona, Sheila (Steve) Ingram, Ft. Pierre, Cinda (Steve) Pankratz, Sioux Falls, Ken (Kathy) Goodale, Chester, Angie (Mark) Quissell, Sioux Falls, Jan (John) Smallcomb, Sioux Falls, and Doug (Stacey) Goodale, Sioux Falls. 24 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren love Jerry. His sister, Shirley Fiegen, Dell Rapids, also survives him.

His wife, Geraldine, their infant son, daughter, Marilee, Jerry's brother, Francis Goodale and sister, Jean Thompson, precede him in death.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Alzheimer's Association of South Dakota, 4304 S. Technology Drive, Sioux Falls, SD 57106.

