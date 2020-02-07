Shelby Lillebo

Just two months away from her 15th birthday our sweet Shelby girl finished up her time here on earth and went back to heaven to be with Jesus and her Grandpa Gordie.

Eighteen months ago, Shelby was diagnosed with an aggressive cancer called rhabdomyosarcoma. In the past year and half, she grew as a person and became a teen wise beyond her years. She cared so much for others and was known as an example of courage, strength, and kindness.

Shelby was born in Sioux Falls, SD then moved to Summerset, SD and finally to her home in the hills. She attended Blackhawk Elementary, West Middle School, and was a freshman at Stevens High School when she passed away. In 8th grade, she received the Gutzon Borglum award at West Middle School. This award is given to a student who has overcome adversity. She was honored for being an example of courage, strength, and an inspiration to students as well as staff. She loved school and tried to attend as much as possible. She just wanted to be a normal teenager, not the kid with cancer.

She was known for her smile and her infectious spirit. Shelby was witty and always cracking us up with her comments. She was kind, caring, and accepting of others. Although she was going through her own trials, she was constantly taking gifts to school for kids or teachers who she thought needed a little extra love. She was a bright, shining light in our world that will be forever missed.

Shelby loved music, movies, driving around in her golf cart, and math. She loved singing in choir and performing in musical theatre or with the Cherry Street players. She enjoyed playing games with her family and doing TikToks with her sister.

Forever missing her and loving her are her parents, Shane and Jessica (Heidelberger) Lillebo, her big sister Sydney Lillebo, and her Grandma Linda (Husman) Hoyt, all of Rapid City; Grandparents Howard and Beverly (Hodne) Heidelberger of Spencer, SD; Uncles Troy Lillebo and Brian Ellison, Kansas City, MO; Aunt Holly (Heidelberger) and Unca Don Hodge and cousins Sophie and Celia Hodge, Omaha, NE; Uncle Aaron and Aunt Liza (Wubben) Heidelberger and cousins Cole and Kayla, and Aunt Alissa Lillebo, all of Sioux Falls, SD; Uncle Barrot and Aunt Rene (Olson) Lillebo and cousins Jada, Harper, and Cort, Presho, SD. Extended family, neighbors, and countless friends from around the country will miss her. Shelby's furry friends Koda, Kitty, Jaxen, and Diesel will miss her loving hugs.

She was preceded in death by her beloved Grandpa Gordon Lillebo and an aunt who died in infancy.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Rimrock Church on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 1:00 pm followed by food and fellowship. Shelby asked that you dress casual, and try not to be sad because she knew she was going to a better place.

A memorial has been established at Black Hills Federal Credit Union in her name so we can continue to show her loving and caring heart.

Her online guestbook is available to sign at www.osheimschmidt.com.