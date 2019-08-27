Lisa Wells, age 45, of Bellevue, NE, died on August 21, 2019 in Madison, SD.

Memorial services for Lisa will be held at 12:00 PM on August 31st at Sandoz Chapel of the Pines Funeral Home, 90125 Hatchery Rd, Valentine NE, followed by internment in Mount Hope Cemetery, Valentine.

Lisa DeAnn Wells was born on June 24, 1974 in Rushville, NE, the daughter of Anthony Matula & Marcie (Colhoff).

Lisa is survived by her mother & stepfather, Marcie & Kelly Johnson of Madison, SD; father, Anthony Matula of Rushville, NE; sisters, Kylie (Justin) Reiners of Omaha, NE & Jordan Matula of Bellevue, NE; brother, Joshua Matula of Sioux Falls SD; grandfather, Raymond Sholl of Valentine; and two very special nephews, Oliver & Ervine Matula of Crooks, SD; as well as a host of uncles, aunts & cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rodney Wells; grandmother, Jackie Sholl & grandfather, Richard Colhoff; and grandparents, Dick & Joan Matula.

Lisa is now reunited with the love of her life Rodney and her beloved Grandma Jackie and for that we are comforted in the Creator's love and peace.

Arrangements are entrusted to Weiland Funeral Chapel of Madison and assisted by Sandoz Funeral Home of Valentine.