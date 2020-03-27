Albert Scott Woods, 61, of Madison, died on March 25, 2020, under hospice care at Ava's House in Sioux Falls. Memorial services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church at a later date.

Woods was born on July 25, 1958, at Artesia, Calif., to Phyllis Jean Hirtes and Albert Woods. He married Rachel Gonzales on April 29, 1978. They moved to Madison in 1990.

Survivors include his wife, Rachel; three children, Jim (Angie), Stacy (Ryan) Lindholm, and Albert; and six grandchildren, Hallie, Emily, Alexander, Olivia, Grace and Dominick.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Wade and Phillip.

