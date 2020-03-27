March 27, 2020

Albert Woods - Daily Leader Extra : Obituaries

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Albert Woods

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, March 27, 2020 2:46 pm

Albert Woods By Staff Madison Daily Leader

Albert Scott Woods, 61, of Madison, died on March 25, 2020, under hospice care at Ava's House in Sioux Falls. Memorial services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church at a later date.

Woods was born on July 25, 1958, at Artesia, Calif., to Phyllis Jean Hirtes and Albert Woods. He married Rachel Gonzales on April 29, 1978. They moved to Madison in 1990.

Survivors include his wife, Rachel; three children, Jim (Angie), Stacy (Ryan) Lindholm, and Albert; and six grandchildren, Hallie, Emily, Alexander, Olivia, Grace and Dominick.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Wade and Phillip.

www.ellsworthfh.com

  • Print

Posted in on Friday, March 27, 2020 2:46 pm.

© Copyright 2020, Daily Leader Extra , Madison, SD. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.