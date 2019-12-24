Jeanne Anne Schrader

Jeanne Anne (Foley) Schrader, 94, passed away December 22, 2019 at The Inn On Westport in Sioux Falls.

She was born along with her twin sister, Mary Beth (Foley) Floe on February 24, 1925 to Walter and Mary (Squires) Foley in Madison, South Dakota. They were the first set of twins born at the Madison Hospital.

Jeanne attended school in Madison. Upon graduating from high school, Jeanne Anne and Mary Beth went to Presentation College in Aberdeen graduating with nursing degrees. Jeanne worked as an RN for 44 years. Jeanne was united in marriage to Alvie Schrader in 1948. Their first child to arrive was Kathleen "Kay" in 1949 and Gary followed in 1953.

Jeanne is survived by her son, Gary (Michelle), San Pablo, CA; sister: Collette (Foley) Hofer, Tacoma, WA; son-in-law: Rick Standing, Sioux Falls, SD; grandson, Aaron; 2 great-grandchildren, Griffin and Jagger, Sioux Falls, SD; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a sister, Mary Beth; 2 brothers, Clifford and Francis; and her beloved daughter, Kathleen "Kay" Standing.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the South Dakota School for the Deaf or the South Dakota School for the Blind.

Visitation will be Friday, December 27, 5:00 PM at Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home with a Scripture Vigil at 7:00 PM followed by the Rosary. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, December 28, 10:00 AM at Christ the King Catholic Church.

