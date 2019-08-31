August 31, 2019

Jeanne Green - Daily Leader Extra : Obituaries

Jeanne Green

Posted: Friday, August 30, 2019 2:48 pm

Jeanne Green By Staff Madison Daily Leader

Jeanne Green, age 96, of Madison, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019, at the Bethel Lutheran Home. Service times are currently pending with Weiland Funeral Chapel.
