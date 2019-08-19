Nancy Mentele

Nancy G. Mentele, 65, of Mitchell, died on Aug. 16, 2019, at her residence.

Services were Monday at Epiphany Catholic Church.

Nancy Foos was born on June 1, 1954, at Sioux Falls to Francis and Bessie (Skinner) Foos. On May 17, 1974, she married William "Bill" Mentele.

Survivors include 7 children, Robert (Belen) Foos, Susan (Tony) Chambers, Kelli (Tom) Kommes, Sarah Mentele, LeAnn (Sean) Hughes, Kimberly (Stephen) Moschell, Allyssa (Brent) Hoffer; 21 grandchildren; and 3 siblings, Kay (Roger) Harms, Curt Foos and Steven Foos.

She was preceeded in death by her husband and 3 brothers.

