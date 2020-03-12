Theodore "Ted" Pins

Theodore J. Pins, Jr. "Ted," age 83, of Wentworth, SD, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at home under the care of his family and home hospice.

Born in Mitchell to Theodore Sr. and Audrey (Payne) Pins, Ted was raised as a proud North-ender of Sioux Falls and graduated from Cathedral High School. He enlisted in the Army and left for basic training in January of 1955.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly of Wentworth, SD; daughter, Jessie (Jon) Schmidt, Sioux Falls, SD, and their children, Sam and Sydney Schmidt; son, Jud (Denise) Pins, Sioux Falls, SD, and their children, Ashley (Matt) Kayser, Justin (Andrea) Pins, Cassie, Traci and Andrew Baar; daughter, Treva (James) Barlow, Silver Springs, NV and their children, Vannessa Dixon, Kayla McGill and Johnathan Barlow; daughter-in-law, Lori (Jeff) Rymerson and their son, Dylan Rymerson; great-grandchildren, Charlotte, William and Henry Kayser and Everly Pins; his siblings, Mary (Dick) Wolf, Sioux Falls, SD, Dick (Nadine) Pins, Nashville, TN and Pat Pins, Mandan, ND; sister-in-law, Afton Abraham, Tacoma, WA; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Larry Abraham; sister-in-law, Barbara Pins; and great-grandson, Truman Pins.

Memorials may be directed to Bishop Dudley Hospitality House and Catholic Community Foundation for Eastern South Dakota.

Funeral Mass 10:00 am Monday, March 16, 2020 at The Cathedral of St. Joseph, 521 N Duluth Ave, Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation with family present 4:00-6:00 pm with rosary beginning at 6:00 pm Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Miller Funeral Home - Downtown, 507 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls. Interment St. Michael Catholic Cemetery, Sioux Falls.

