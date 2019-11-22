Ruth Hosek

Ruth M. Hosek, 80, of Madison passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Bethel Lutheran Home in Madison.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 21 at 2 pm at St. Peter on the Prairie (formerly St. Peter's Lutheran Church), Orland. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Visitation with family present will begin at 6 pm on Wednesday with a prayer service at 7 pm at Kinzley Funeral Home, Madison.

Ruth Tronek was born on November 22, 1938 to Joseph and Amanda (Maurer) Tronek on the family farm near Kimball, SD. She was the youngest of four children. Ruth attended country schools and White Lake High School. She met her husband, Charles Hosek, at a dance in Kimball. Both Ruth and Charles enjoyed dancing their whole married life. They were married on June 28, 1957. They had two children, Mike and Lori, who both live in Sioux Falls. Ruth had three grandchildren.

Ruth worked on the farm with her husband and was also a baby sitter for many years. When her children were young, she was active in 4-H and enjoyed sewing. She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church. She and Charles enjoyed traveling and took trips to Minnesota, Kansas and the Black Hills. Ruth also loved football, crocheting and music by Daniel O'Donnell. She always had a positive outlook on life.

Ruth is survived by her children, Michael (Nichole) Hosek and Lori (Dan) Sieler, and grandchildren Charley Hosek and Nick and Sydney Sieler, all of Sioux Falls; sister, Dorothy Tucker of Sioux Falls; and sister-in-law, Sharon Tronek.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles; brothers, Edward and Robert; sister and brother-in-law, Evelyn (Walter, Sr.) Powell; and brother-in-law, Lawrence Tucker.

