Frederick Eugene Wendt, born Jan. 29 1924, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 30, at Endeavor Presbyterian Church in Fedora. Inurnment will follow at the Fedora Cemetery.

Survivors include his children Deborah (Greg) White of WI, Douglas (Tami) Wendt of Sioux Falls, Chris (Darlene) Wendt of NC, and Carol (Michael) Bigley of NE; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.willoughbyfh.com