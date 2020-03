John Wipf, 79, of Howard, died on March 14, 2020, at his residence.

Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Wed., March 18, at the Christian Fellowship Church in Fulton. Burial will be in Cloverleaf Cemetery, rural Howard. Visitation is Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. at the church in Fulton.

Wipf was born on Jan. 28, 1941, at Barrickman Colony in Canada to John and Susanna Wipf. On July 2, 1961, he married Elizabeth. Later in life, he worked at PBM in Howard for 30 years. He worked there until his death.

