Dean Costlow, 79, of Winterset, Iowa, formerly of Madison, died on Oct. 1, 2019.

Memorial services begin at 10:30 a.m. Sat., Oct. 5, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. Inurnment will follow in Lake Madison Cemetery.

Costlow was born on Dec. 24, 1939, at Madison. He married Sharee on Nov. 26, 1960, at Madison.

Survivors include his wife, Sharee; 3 children, Scott, Tim and Cindy; 6 grandchildren; 1 brother, Duane; and 2 sisters, Donna Wieczorek and Judy Titze.

