Colleen Tucker, age 91, of Madison, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at the Bethel Lutheran Home.

Memorial service will be 11 AM on Monday, October 14th at the Madison United Methodist Church with Rev. Randy Hedge officiating. Visitation will be 4-6 PM on Sunday at Weiland Funeral Chapel with a prayer service at 6 PM. Visitation will continue on Monday one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be in Graceland Cemetery. Online condolences can be sent at www.weilandfuneralchapel.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to: Madison Public Library, 209 E. Center St., Madison, SD 57042.

Colleen Joy Hexom was born August 26, 1928, in Madison, SD, the daughter of Joseph & Benora (Olson) Hexom. She graduated in 1945 from Eastern High School in Madison, attended Augustana College for 2 years. She moved to Minneapolis and was employed for NWA. Colleen moved to California in January 1952. On September 5, 1952, she married Kenneth L. Tucker and later graduated from Long Beach State. She enjoyed working as the church youth director for several years.

She was an avid lifetime reader and books were always a part of her life. She enjoyed traveling to many countries in Europe, especially the Norway tour. Colleen was known for growing her red roses in southern California and sewing, which she sewed several wedding dresses over the years.

Colleen is survived by her son, Jody (Mary); two sisters, Marjorie McElhose and Barbara Feige; and several nephews.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at Bethel Lutheran Home for their special care and comfort given during Colleen's stay at Bethel. Also, a special thanks to Roxie at Compassionate Care for all that she did for Colleen and her family. Their attention to every detail of her care was very meaningful and comforting to us.