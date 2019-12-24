December 24, 2019

Peggy Kirstein

Peggy Kirstein, 89, of Madison, died on Dec. 21, 2019, at Bethel Lutheran Home.

Graveside services begin at 11 a.m. Mon., Dec. 30, at Rosehill Cemetery, Wentworth.

Peggy Bauman was born on Oct. 17, 1930, to Richard and Ione (Robar) Bauman. She married Leo Kirstein on Oct. 13, 1951. They farmed in the Wentworth area. She worked at Wenk's Produce for years.

Survivors include 3 siblings, Georgia McNeil of San Diego, Calif., Jim (Janet) Bauman of Colton, and Bob (Carolyn) Bauman of Sioux Falls.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Leo; son   Dale Hagemann; sisters Jean Moran and Donna Fodness; and brother Terry Bauman.

www.weilandfuneralchapel.com

