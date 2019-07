Nancy Aura Calmus, 65, of Howard, died on July 6, 2019, at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls.

Services begin at 10:30 a.m. Wed., July 10, at St. Agatha Catholic Church in Howard. Visitation is Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at the church.

Nancy Fox was born on July 29, 1953. She married Bob Calmus on Oct. 7, 1972, at Howard.

Survivors include her husband, Bob; and 4 children, Russ Calmus, Sara Stadem-VanRegenmorter, Creta Bender and Logan Calmus.

