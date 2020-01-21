Sandra Onnen

Sandra Lee Onnen, 60, of Brandon, died on Jan. 16, 2020, at Sanford USD Medical School after a sudden illness.

Visitation with family will be 5-7 p.m. Mon., Jan. 20, at the Spirit of Truth Lutheran Church, Brandon. Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Tues., Jan. 21, also at the Spirit of Truth Church.

Survivors include her husband, Matt; three children, Kyle (Tiffany) Vanhove of Tea, Alec (Shelbie) Vanhove of Sioux Falls, and Cassie Onnen of Sioux Falls; two grandchildren; her mother, Edna Doering of Madison; and two siblings, Kirk (Carolyn) Doering of Lakefield, Minn., and Pam Frede of Madison.

She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Doering.

For a full obit, see www.heartlandfunerals.com.