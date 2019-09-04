Jeanne Green, age 96, of Madison, passed peacefully into her heavenly life on Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Bethel Lutheran Home with her family's love surrounding her.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, September 4th at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church with Father DeWayne Kayser as the Celebrant. Visitation will be 5-7 PM at the church with a Catholic Daughters Rosary at 7 PM. Visitation will continue on Wednesday one hour prior to mass at the church. Burial will be in St. Thomas Cemetery.

Online condolences can be sent at www.weilandfuneralchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to: St. Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105-3678 or St. Joseph's Indian School, 1301 N. Main St., Chamberlain, SD 57325.

Jeanne Catherine Toohey was born on Good Friday, March 30, 1923 in Sioux Falls, the daughter of Gratton & Mary Ellen (Gillespie) Toohey. She grew up in Sioux Falls and graduated from Cathedral High School. Her single lifestyle as an accomplished pianist, fashion model, telephone operator, and college student changed in 1949 at the age of 26 when she married the love of her life, Larry S. Green. They moved to Madison in 1964 and the Stone House on NE 3rd became known as the Green House.

While being a devoted wife, Jeanne raised 13 children, which included the rigorous fun of housework, laundry, feeding the flock, educating the masses, and doing the diapers and dishes. These duties blossomed over the years as the children developed in their many diverse activities. After Larry's death in 1992, life transitioned and her love continued to spread as she enjoyed her growing family. She knew each of her 123 grandchildren by heart and fostered their unique gifts and personalities. Jeanne treasured her connection to all her family, whether near or far, as she enjoyed communicating on social media.

Always serving, she participated in Catholic Daughters of America, St. Thomas School Board, organist at St. Thomas Aquinas, Eucharistic Minister to homebound, Bible study hostess, and driver for DSU golf team. Always learning, she attended Briar Cliff, Augustana, and Dakota State Universities. Always enjoying, she loved her chocolate, observing wildlife from her window and watching TV!

Some of Jeanne's Words of Wisdom: Delight in and worship The One Who gave us all things; Use ingenuity over money to "make due;" Read to your children; Listen to Mr. Rogers; Have a big pot handy to feed a crowd; Keep a pizza in your freezer for emergencies; Enjoy the beauty of nature; Don't worry, pray; Speak gentle words; Go home and take care of your family; Don't sweat the small stuff; How do you keep the music playing? Love them just the way they are.

Jeanne is lovingly remembered by her 12 children, Jacqueline (Kevin) Ingemansen of Columbus, NE; Mary Ellen (John) Gapp of Lincoln, NE; John (Terri) Green of Madison, SD; Dr. Larry (Juli) Green of Madison, SD; Carolyn (Pat) Anderson of St. Joseph, MN; Catherine (Stephen) Billion of Sioux Falls, SD; Margaret (Doug) Bean of Wasilla, AK; Jeanne Elias of Sioux Falls, SD; Elizabeth (Steve) Hofer of Madison, SD; Roberta (Randy) Creamer of Homer, AK; Alice (Tom) Cameron of White River, SD and Theresa (Randy) Schaefer of Madison, SD; son-in-law Mike Casey, 55 grandchildren, 67 great-grandchildren & 1 great-great-grandchild; 3 brothers, Gerald, Con & Rich; and 3 sisters, Mary Margaret DeLorenzo, Alice Huewe, Catherine Handzlik and many nieces & nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Larry; daughter, Maureen Casey; son-in-law, Dr. Monty Friedow; grandchildren, Douglas Bean & Christina Cameron and 2 brothers, Bob & Pat Toohey.