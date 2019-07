Shirley Alice Larson, 85, formerly of Ramona and Madison, died on July 9, 2019.

Funeral services begin at 10:30 a.m. Sat., July 13, at the Weiland Funeral Chapel.

Shirley Garrey was born on May 25, 1934, at DeSmety. She married Stanley E. Larson on Sept. 28, 1952. They operated the Ramona Bar for 35 years. He died in 2006.

Survivors include 2 daughters, Debbie (Dave) Mavity and Rhonda (David) Hite; 1 son, Mark (Mary) Larson; 1 daughter-in-law, Shannon George-Larson.

