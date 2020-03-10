Craig Reiners, age 47, passed away February 18, 2020 from heart surgery complications at the University of Miami Health Care System in Miami, FL.

Craig Charles Reiners was born March 12, 1972 to Dave and Pat (Carmody) Reiners. He lived in Madison until he was 12 years old, attending St. Thomas School through sixth grade. He moved with his family to Humboldt where he attended West Central Schools from 7th grade through high school.

Craig worked in the technology field including Mediacom, Avtex and most recently working as Lead Telephone Engineer for Citrix in Ft. Lauderdale, FL.

Craig is survived by his daughter, Alivia Reiners of Pensacola, FL; mother, Pat Reiners of Humboldt, SD; wife, Michelle of Margate, FL; three stepchildren, Alyssa of Oviedo, FL, Megan of Fort Walton Beach, FL and Joseph of Margate, FL; sister, Kim Reiners of Humboldt, SD; two brothers, David (Leah) of Sartell, MN and Scott of Springfield, SD; three nephews. Athen, Cameron and Paeson; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, David Reiners; grandparents, Joe and Irene Carmody and Bill and Helen Reiners.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held Sunday, March 15th from 2-5 PM at Big J's in Humboldt, SD.

A Celebration of Life service will also be held Saturday, March 21st at 4 PM at Generation Church, The Rex Theater, 18 N. Palafox St., Pensacola, FL.

Weiland Funeral Chapel is assisting with arrangements.

The family has requested that memorials go to the Santa Rosa Guardian ad Litem Foundation, 19 Iowa Dr. NE, Ft. Walton Beach, FL 32548 or www.nwfgal.org/donate. Craig served as a Guardian ad Litem for several years while living in Northwest Florida.