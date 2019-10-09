Glenn Johnson

Glenn Dean Johnson, 81, former Iowa resident, died Oct. 3, 2019 at the Avantara Memory Care Facility in South Dakota.

Glenn Dean was born March 19, 1938 to Francis and Lola Johnson in Corning, IA. He would also graduate high school in Corning being a part of the Class of 1955, which he was very proud of. Glenn Dean married Hazel Andregg in January of 1960. Together they would raise 4 children and celebrate 51 years of marriage before Hazel's passing in 2011.

Glenn Dean was a very fun loving man that never knew a stranger. He was a very dedicated family man and friend. No matter if he was driving a school bus, being a Maytag repair man, working at the state fair or raising hogs, he always gave 100%, usually with a smile.

Glenn loved being involved with his kids' activities and always did his best to attend everything. That carried over into being a Grandpa. He did everything he could to be at his grandkids' events or if they weren't living close by, he would find a way to go visit.

After retiring, Glenn Dean found a new hobby in dancing. For a while he would attend a dance almost every night of the week in a different town and enjoyed most of his evenings with his dance partner and special friend Sonja Johnson. His dance family was important to him and brought him a lot of joy.

Glenn is survived by his 3 sons, Dennis of TN, Gary (Rhonda) of SD and Todd of SD; a daughter Debbie (Ron) of Mo.; grandchildren Chelsi, Ashley, Kaylee, Taylor, Amber, Aaron, Andrew and Adam; several great-grandchildren; special friend Sonya of SD; sister Carmelita of CO; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Condolences can be sent to 614 N. West Ave., Madison, SD 57042. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Iowa.

