Jeffrey J. "Jeff" Gates

Jeffrey Julius "Jeff" Gates, age 58, of Watertown, SD, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at his residence, after fighting a courageous six-month battle with cancer. Private family services will be held.

Jeff was born on January 31, 1961, to Leo and Lillian (Haar) Gates, in Aberdeen, SD. After graduating from Aberdeen Central High School in 1979, Jeff enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. On June 17, 1983, Jeff was united in marriage to Laurie Krumm in Aberdeen. He worked in sales, and was the district manager for building services at Target for numerous years. In 2010, Jeff purchased a bar in Madison, SD, currently named "Hot Shots." He loved traveling and riding motorcycles. Jeff loved being around people. He had a personality that was larger than life, and a great sense of humor.

Jeff is survived by his wife, Laurie of Watertown, SD; his two sons, Tyler (Alyssa) Gates and Zach Gates, both of Watertown, SD; two brothers, Harley (Vicki) Gates of Aberdeen, SD and Barry (Lana) Gates of Lincoln, Nebraska; and two sisters, Glenda (Jim) Kolkman of Rapid City, SD and Jana (Mark) Stein of Watertown, SD.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Lynn (Paulette) Gates; and his sister, Kathie (David) Murphy.