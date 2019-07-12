Brenda McDowell

Brenda Madison McDowell, age 61, of Wentworth, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Sioux Falls.

Visitation will be 4-7 PM, Monday, July 15, 2019, at the Ellsworth Funeral Home in Madison and will continue after at the Madison VFW.

Brenda was born on November 26, 1957, to Bill and Donna (Lewis) Madison at the Sioux Valley Hospital in Sioux Falls. She attended Jefferson Grade School until her family moved to Madison. Brenda married Scott Feistner and to this union one son Skye was born. Later she married Dan Baldwin and together they were the original owners of the Shipwreck on Brant Lake. Following her time at the Shipwreck, Brenda married Scott McDowell.

Brenda was the owner of Brenda's Corner Bar for over 25 years. Her life mission was helping people in need as she learned early that life isn't fair. She was deeply loved by many and will be missed by all whose lives she touched.

She is survived by her son Skye; her mother; one grandson, Carson Scott; one sister, Linda (Steve) Hill; one brother, Jeffery Jack (Terrie) Madison; her significant other, Jay Van Liere; nieces, Stephanie (Aaron) Janssen and their children Irelyn and Austyn, Sarah (Trent) Wilde; and one nephew Jeff Madison.

She was preceded in death by her father Bill Madison; Scott Feistner; Scott McDowell; and her step-father James McKettrick.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.ellsworthfh.com