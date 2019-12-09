Marilyn Belatti, age 88, of Madison, died peacefully on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Bethel Lutheran Home.

Memorial Mass will be 10:30 AM on Friday, December 13th at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Visitation will be 5-7 PM on Thursday at Weiland Funeral Chapel with a prayer service at 7 PM and a Rosary to follow. Visitation will continue 9:30-10:15 AM on Friday at Weiland Funeral Chapel followed by procession to the church for Mass. Inurnment will be in St. Thomas Cemetery.

Online condolences for the family can be sent at www.weilandfuneralchapel.com.

Memorials can be directed to Richard & Marilyn Belatti Scholarship Fund, DSU Foundation, 820 N. Washington Ave., Madison, SD 57042; Bethel Foundation, 1001 S. Egan Ave., Madison, SD 57042; St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 421 N. Van Eps Ave., Madison, SD 57042; or donor's choice.

Marilyn was born January 2, 1932, in Vermillion, SD, to C.L. and Gladys (Fralich) Lloyd. She graduated with honors (Phi Beta Kappa) from the University of South Dakota with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1954. She was a member of Chi Omega Sorority while at the University. Marilyn married Richard G. Belatti in Omaha, NE on December 20, 1954. While living in Omaha, she taught English at Omaha Central High School.

In 1959, Marilyn and Richard settled in Madison, SD, where he practiced medicine and they raised their family. Marilyn was a long-time organist/pianist and choir director at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Madison. In later years, she taught remedial reading at the Chester Area School and spent one year as the music teacher at St. Thomas School in Madison. She was an active member of PEO in Madison (SD), Rochester (MN) and Sioux Falls (SD).

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Janice Christensen; brother and sister-in-law, Stephen and Bonnie Belatti; and grandson, Michael George Belatti.

Marilyn is survived by her husband of 65 years, Richard of Madison; four children, Richard Jr. (Michaela) of Omaha, NE, Ann of Fountain Hills, AZ, John of Fountain Hills, AZ and Susan of Flagstaff, AZ; two grandsons, Daniel (Heidi) Belatti of Grand Junction, CO and Thomas (Paula) Belatti of Boston, MA; and sister-in-law, Katherine Belatti of St. Paul, MN.