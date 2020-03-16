Brenda Lage, age 75, of Wentworth, passed away March 14, 2020 at Avantara nursing home in Lake Norden, SD.

In her same manner of giving, her wishes were to have her body donated to the USD Medical School in Vermillion, SD. Her visitation and Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date and time. Arrangements are entrusted with Weiland Funeral Chapel.

In lieu of flowers or plants, please consider giving a remembrance gift. Brenda's family will be establishing a fund for memory care patients.

Brenda Paulette Lage was born September 23, 1944 in Hampton, VA to Paul & Betty (Mills) Robinson. She lived in Hampton, where she fell in love with Dick Lage. After Dick was discharged from the Air Force, they moved to Madison, SD and were married December 9th, 1966.

Together they raised four children: Kim Lage of Madison, SD; Jim (Amy) Shafer of Madison, SD; Troy (Shauna) Lage of Sioux Falls, SD and Tracy (Dayton) Williams of Brandon, SD. From those four children she was blessed with fourteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Her grandkids and great-grandkids were the joy and love of her life. She expressed this love in many ways. She was seldom seen at a gathering without one of her "Grandma" shirts that listed them all by name. She loved us all unconditionally!

She had a passion for living on and being near the water, music, water volleyball, dancing, her dogs and playing cards with friends.

Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her sole surviving sister Joyce (Rich) Wise, nieces and nephews, sisters- and brothers-in-law and many dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Pat and Sandy; her mother and father-in-law; and her brother-in-law.