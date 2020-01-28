Vincent Weidler, age 97, of Howard, died Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Whispering Winds in Howard.

Memorial services will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at St. Agatha Catholic Church in Howard. Inurnment will follow at the Graceland Cemetery in Madison. Visitation will be one hour prior to services on Tuesday.

Vincent William Weidler was born at the home of his parents, Elmer and Lena (Mueller) Weidler, on July 24th, 1922. He attended grade school at the West Clearwater Country School, east of Howard, and graduated 8th grade from St. Agatha in Howard. After 8th-grade graduation, he farmed with his dad, until going to serve his country. Vincent served in Korea in 1942 and discharged in 1946. He then joined the American Legion in Howard where he was an active member. After leaving the service, Vincent continued to farm with his dad and did custom corn shelling with his dad and brother, John.

In the summer of 1950, Vincent met his future wife, Nila Robinson, of Ramona, SD at a dance in Oldham, SD. They were united in marriage on December 27th, 1951. To this union, 3 children were born and raised: Ron, Gary and Marita.

Vincent had a love for music and playing his guitar. He began playing music with friends at house gatherings. This led to the forming of the 3J's, a country-western band that played in and around the Howard area for years. He would eventually play with the Country Kin Band and Solid Country, from which he retired at 90 years of age.

In the 1950's, Vincent had a pilot's license, owned a small plane, and was a member of the Flying Farmers. He was an Archer Oil Dealer and drove garbage truck for Dawsons for several years, while also continuing to farm, retiring from farming in 1987.

Vincent joined the SD Old Time Fiddlers in the late 1970's, traveling to many shows, festivals and contests. He was inducted into the Old Time Fiddlers Hall of Fame in 1993 and retired from the fiddler's organization in August 2016.

Vincent and Nila moved off the family farm and to the Sunrise Terrace in 2012, eventually making their home at Whispering Winds Assisted Living in Howard. He was a lifelong member of St. Agatha Catholic Church in Howard.

Grateful for sharing his life are his wife, Nila, of 68 years; two sons, Ron (Judy) Weidler, Sioux Falls, SD, Gary (Glenda) Weidler, Sioux Falls, SD; one daughter, Marita (Gary) Wenz, Howard, SD; one brother, John (Evelyn) Weidler, Howard, SD; 8 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 2 nephews and 1 niece.

Vincent was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Lena (Mueller) Weidler; his infant brother, Thomas; his sister, Esther Dush and her husband Walter Dush; and one nephew.

