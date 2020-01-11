Sharon Oines

Sharon Lea Oines, age 79, of Madison, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020, at Dow Rummel Village in Sioux Falls after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Memorial visitation will be 4-6 PM, Monday, January 13, 2020, at Ellsworth Funeral Home, with a prayer service from 6-6:30PM, with Pastor Phillip Hofinga officiating. Inurnment will take place prior to services on Monday.

Sharon graduated from Ramona High School. At the age of 18, she married the love of her life Maynard Oines at Pipestone, MN on September 29, 1958. Sharon loved her family, her animals, and had a giving heart always willing to help others. Sharon loved her Lord and savior Jesus Christ and peacefully went home to be with Him.

She will be forever cherished by her children, Tim (Pam) Oines of Lake Poinsett and their daughters, Katie (Pat) Lamb with children Lily and Will, Kasey (Jared Ludwig) Oines, Tarri (Brad) Minor of Lake Madison and their children, Clayton (Lacey) Minor with children Rylynn, Camden, Mayley and Wesley, Kelly (Josh) Goslinga with children Jon, Elin and Elsie, Carrie (Jeff) LeBrun with children Parker, Emma, Evie and Elliette, Michael (Liz) Minor.

Memorials may be directed to the Madison Volunteer Fire Dept. as Maynard was a firefighter and this was very important to him and Sharon.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.ellsworthfh.com.