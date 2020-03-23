Gordon Hagemann, 88, of Madison passed away at Madison Regional Health on Saturday, March 21, 2020.

A limited visitation with the family present will be from 5-7 on Thursday, March 26 at Kinzley Funeral Home in Madison. A memorial service at St. John's Lutheran Church near Ramona will be held at a later date.

Gordon Hagemann was born May 13, 1931 on the family farm near Winfred, SD to Alfred and Meta (Borchardt) Hagemann. He attended country school through 8th grade near Winfred and later received his GED at age 65 with the top score in his class. He served in the US Army in Korea from February 1952-February 1954. On October 28, 1954 he married Lois Beyer and together they raised their five children. Gordon farmed on the family farm until 2006 when he and Lois moved into Madison. Then he worked for Bill Thurow in the spring and fall until his stroke in 2017.

Gordon was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church near Ramona. He loved hunting, woodworking, fishing, trapping and just being outdoors. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Lois of Madison; children, Connie (Dan) Wall of Madison, Craig (Debra Wipf) of Winfred, Brenda (Brad) Franken of Madison and Barbara (Jerome) Kipp of Montrose; 15 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son, Jimmy; his parents; and siblings, Myrtle Hanson, Mildred Lingbeck, Frances Riedel and Oscar Hagemann.

