Randall Elmer "Randy" Christiansen, 65, of Chester, died on Oct. 25, 2019, at his residence.

At his request, no service will be held. A gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date.

He was born on May 12, 1954, at Sioux Falls to Herbert and Ione (Cantwell) Christiansen. On May 26, 1989, he married Julie Snook.

Survivors include his wife, Julie of Chester; 4 sons, Todd Christiansen, Jeremy (Lacey) Jaqua, Justin Leitheiser and Tony (Amanda) Christiansen; 7 grandchildren; and 2 brothers, Rick (Debra) and Russ.

