October 29, 2019

Randy Christiansen - Daily Leader Extra : Obituaries

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Randy Christiansen

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, October 28, 2019 3:57 pm

Randy Christiansen By Staff Madison Daily Leader

Randall Elmer "Randy" Christiansen, 65, of Chester, died on Oct. 25, 2019, at his residence.

At his request, no service will be held. A gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date.

He was born on May 12, 1954, at Sioux Falls to Herbert and Ione (Cantwell) Christiansen. On May 26, 1989, he married Julie Snook.

Survivors include his wife, Julie of Chester; 4 sons, Todd Christiansen, Jeremy (Lacey) Jaqua, Justin Leitheiser and Tony (Amanda) Christiansen; 7 grandchildren; and 2 brothers, Rick (Debra) and Russ.

www.weilandfuneralchapel.com

  • Print

Posted in on Monday, October 28, 2019 3:57 pm.

© Copyright 2019, Daily Leader Extra , Madison, SD. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.