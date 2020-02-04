Holly Stubbs

Holly Marie Stubbs, age 83, of Madison, and Yuma, AZ, died Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the Yuma Regional Medical Center.

Memorial services will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Madison United Methodist Church. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Hills of Rest Cemetery in Sioux Falls. Visitation will be 4-6 PM, Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Ellsworth Funeral Home in Madison.

Holly Marie Stone was born December 5th, 1936 at Sioux Valley Hospital in Sioux Falls to John and Marie Stone. Holly was the oldest of three children. She attended grade school in Sioux Falls through December 1948 when her family moved north to Dell Rapids. She finished her primary education there, graduating in 1955. After high school, Holly attended Northern State College in Aberdeen, receiving her associate degree in elementary education.

She married Robert "Bob" Hedman on September 1st, 1956 at the Dell Rapids Methodist Church. To this union four sons were born: Raymond, Bryan, Ronald and Larry.

In 1958, Bob and Holly moved to the family ranch northeast of Hayes, South Dakota in Stanley County. Holly enjoyed raising her four boys, planting large gardens, bookkeeping, and cooking for her family. In 1971, Bob and Holly purchased a house in Pierre so their children could attend Pierre High School. Weekends and the summer months were still spent at the family ranch.

Holly married William "Bill" Stubbs of Madison, South Dakota on April 14th, 1984 at the First United Methodist Church in Pierre. After their marriage, Bill and Holly lived in Madison. They became enthusiastic travelers in their RV, spending winter months in Arizona and California. Bill passed away in January of 2010 and Holly continued to make the trip to Yuma, Arizona alone for the winter months.

Holly was a lifelong United Methodist, belonging to a nearby church wherever she lived. She was also a 50+ year member of Oriental Eastern Star, and Daughters of the Nile.

She was an avid quilter, making many quilts for family and friends. One of her quilts won "Best of Show" at a quilt show in Arizona. She loved to stop and shop at quilt shops along the routes of her travels.

Holly enjoyed watching the Minnesota Twins, the Minnesota Vikings, and NASCAR. She loved to play dominoes with lady friends both in South Dakota and Arizona.

Holly is survived by sons, Raymond Hedman of Lake Madison, Bryan (Pamela) Hedman of Brandon, and Larry (Sandra) Hedman of Canton; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers Gayne (Marvelle) Stone of Willmar, MN and Terry (Lauri) Stone of Loveland, CO; friend Jim Dillabaugh of Yuma; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Holly was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bill Stubbs, son Ronald Hedman, and numerous aunts and uncles.

Memorials may be directed to the Madison United Methodist Church Building/Capital Improvement Fund.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.ellsworthfh.com.