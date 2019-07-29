Santos "Mario" Diaz, 49, of Brookings, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Avantara Arlington Nursing Home.

Memorial services will begin at 1:30 pm on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Kinzley Funeral Home in Madison. Visitation with family present will be from 5-7 pm on Tuesday, July 30, also at the funeral home.

Santos Mario Diaz was born May 2, 1970 in Anahuac, TX. He grew up in Winfred, SD and graduated from Madison High School in 1988.

He is survived by: one son, Cole Inhofer; his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Julio Diaz of Arlington, SD; siblings, Melonie (Todd) Huntimer, Joshua (Claudia) Diaz and Alicia Diaz; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Santos Diaz and Mr. and Mrs. Tage Jensen.

