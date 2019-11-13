Gloria Truman

Gloria Faye Truman, age 95, of Howard, died Monday, November 11, 2019, at Madison Regional Health System.

Funeral services will be 10:30 AM, Friday, November 15, 2019, at Beach United Methodist Church in Howard. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Howard. Visitation will be 5-7 PM Thursday at Willoughby Funeral Home.

She was born February 3, 1924, to Otto and Lottie (Ingalls) Buttemeier. She attended school at Woodworth #1 and Argonne High School. As a young girl, she and her brother Ilo helped with work on the farm. After graduation, she went to school in Minneapolis.

She married Robert Truman, the love of her life, on June 15, 1947, at the Methodist Church in Roswell. They lived in the Argonne area until moving to Howard in 1963, where Robert was the ASCS director. Robert passed away on April 22, 1995.

Gloria Faye worked as the Register of Deeds for Miner County, was a teacher, and a 4-H leader. Being an avid reader, she enjoyed her job as Howard Librarian for many years.

It was fitting that she died on Veteran's Day, because she was a very active member of the American Legion Auxiliary, where she served as treasurer for many years. She was also involved with the Beach United Methodist Church in Howard, serving as their treasurer and lay speaker for many years. She held many offices in the United Methodist Conference from 1972 to 2008.

Gloria Faye was always proud of the hard work she and Robert, and many others, contributed into the formation of the Howard Golf Course. She was involved in the Miner County Historical Society and was always interested in our school system in Howard. She was a seamstress and loved dressing up as a ghost on Halloween. She didn't like to cook anything that had more than five ingredients, often saying it was best if it came out of a box. Gloria Faye laughed a lot, and was quite opinionated but will be missed by many.

She had many dear friends in her church family and was very appreciative of the kindness shown to her, especially in her later years. God blessed her with good health most of her 95 years, and she was thankful for every day.

She is survived by a brother-in-law, Richard Truman; sisters-in-law, Joan Truman and Nadine Buttemeier; many nieces and nephews; special friends Elwood and Ruby VanScharrel and their family, and Doug and Carolyn Jerlow and their family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother Ilo; and numerous brothers- and sisters-in-law.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.willoughbyfh.com.