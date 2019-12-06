Douglas McDonald, age 76, of Madison, died Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Madison Regional Health System.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date with inurnment at the Black Hills National Cemetery.

Douglas McDonald was born June 2, 1943, in Madison, to Robert F. and Irene (Colgrove) McDonald. He was raised in Madison where he attended school, graduating in 1961. Following graduation, Doug attended SDSU in Brookings and received a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering in 1975. On August 6, 1976, Doug married Brenda Ravenscroft in California. He served his country honorably in the S.D. National Guard before later joining the US Air Force and reserve.

During high school and later, Doug worked with his family in the floor covering business in the Madison and Brookings area. He then worked on his own while in college. Doug was employed by Hughes Aircraft/Raytheon where he worked as an Aerospace Engineer on missile systems and their integration into various aircraft for government contracts. He was located in CA and AZ during his employment and retired in 1998. In 2003, Doug and Brenda relocated to Madison. He was an active member and Sunday school teacher of various churches wherever they lived and was currently attending Living Hope Wesleyan Church in Madison.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda of Madison; one daughter, Bobbi Lynn Attema of Inwood, IA; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one sister, Judy Zuel of Sebastain, FL; one brother, Robert (Phyllis) McDonald of Madison; three nephews; and five nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son; one brother; and one niece.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.ellsworthfh.com.