Janet Dickerson

Janet A. (Kramer) Dickerson, age 77, of Madison, South Dakota, passed away unexpectedly of cardiopulmonary arrest due to COPD on March 14, 2020 in Mesa, Arizona.

Janet was born in Aberdeen, South Dakota on February 8, 1943 to Elmer and Eileen (Dangel) Kramer of Northville, South Dakota. She graduated in 1961 from Northville-Northwestern High School. She began college at South Dakota State College in Brookings, South Dakota where she met and married Robert “Bob” Duff, Jr. on August 24, 1963. Together they had two daughters, Alene and Rita. Janet and Bob farmed near Northville, South Dakota until he became ill and eventually passed away on July 3, 1980 in Madison, South Dakota. In 1976 Janet returned to school at South Dakota State University, where she received both her bachelor's and master's degrees. After Janet graduated from SDSU she worked for the Lake County Cooperative Extension Service in Madison, South Dakota for 25 years.

Janet married Odean E. Dickerson on February 14, 1986 in Madison, South Dakota. When they both retired in 2003, they spent their winter months at Val Vista Villages in Mesa, Arizona, enjoying the weather and making many new lifetime friends.

Janet was an amazing cook and loved to watch the food channels as well as all Hallmark movies. Throughout her lifetime, she enjoyed spending time at family gatherings, fishing, camping, and doing many crafts such as painting and paper tole. She attended as many of her grandchildren's events as possible and she was their greatest cheerleader. In her role as home economist in Lake County, Janet touched many lives through 4-H, as well as being an educator for all ages. Janet was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, great-aunt, and friend.

Janet is survived by Odean, her husband of 34 years; daughters Alene Duff of Brentford, South Dakota and Rita Duff (Dan) Rindels of Madison, South Dakota; granddaughters Michaela (Bradyn) Steffen of Mitchell, South Dakota and Carolina Spielman of Watertown, South Dakota; stepsons Robert (Gail) Dickerson of Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Terry (Michelle) Dickerson of Hartford, South Dakota; step-daughter Christine (Jeff) DeYoung of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; step-grandchildren Joey, Zachary and Sarah Dickerson and Michael and Matthew DeYoung; brother Merlin (Bernadine) Kramer of Northville, South Dakota; sisters Nadine (Charles) Sparling of Athol, South Dakota and Nora (Steven) Kramp of Brentford, South Dakota; sisters-in-law Gail Kramer of Burnsville, Minnesota and Doreen (William) Byllesby of Youngtown, Arizona; brother-in-law Harry (Diana) Dickerson of Tualatin, Oregon, and many nieces and nephews.

Janet was preceded in death by her first husband in 1980, her father in 2002, her mother in 2013, and her brother, Larry E. Kramer, in 2007.

There will be a celebration of Janet's life in Madison, South Dakota at a later date.