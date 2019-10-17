Muriel Jamison

Muriel Eileen Jamison, age 89, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, S.D.

The funeral service will be Tuesday, October 22, at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison, S.D. The family will be present to greet friends and family from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the Ellsworth Funeral Home in Madison.

Muriel Brewick was born at home to J. Merrill and Jeanette Brewick on the family farm near Storla, S.D. She attended country school and graduated high school in Letcher, S.D. as valedictorian. She attended Augustana College for two years. In 1952 she married Robert L. Jamison and moved to San Diego, California where daughter Kimberly Jo was born. After Robert's honorable military discharge, the family moved back to Letcher and sons Scott Lee and Todd Merrill were born. In 1963, the family moved to Howard, S.D.

Muriel was employed in a variety of positions over her early years, including John Morrell Company and Mitchell Methodist Hospital. She later enjoyed her part-time position at the Howard Public Library, as reading was her lifelong passion. Muriel also became an owner and manager of Jamison Clothing, located in Howard and Arlington, S.D. She then spent several years as the resident dorm director at Nettleton College in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Muriel then began working for Telemarketing Institute. Muriel taught herself how to use computer technology and to work remotely, when the concepts were in the early stages for home-based operations. This made it possible for her to live full-time at her cabin on Lake Poinsett, the one place on earth that always meant "home." Here she could enjoy her garden beds and watch the pelicans on the water. She loved living on the lake. Muriel was an avid reader for her entire life. Using her Kindle and keeping up with family and friends on her computer were some of her favorite pastimes.

In 2009, she moved to an apartment in Madison and resided there until her death.

Muriel is lovingly remembered by her children: Kim (Wayne) Wetzbarger of Madison, S.D. and their children Kelly (Rory) LaValliere of Sioux Falls S.D., and Brenden (Valerie) Wetzbarger of Peoria AZ.; Scott (Rosie) Jamison of Wentworth S.D. and their children Taylor (Katie) Jamison of Scottsdale AZ, and Hunter Jamison of Brookings, S.D.; Todd (Elizabeth) Jamison and their son Jake of Kennesaw, GA.

Muriel's memory will live on for her twin great-grandchildren Leighton and Logan LaValliere. Muriel will also be greatly missed by her only sibling, sister Corinne Bjerke of Palm Desert, CA, and her sons Jeff (Cindy) Bjerke and family, Joel (Kyle) Bjerke and family, and Jon (Angel) Bjerke and family. Muriel valued her special ties to extended family members, Perry and Gretchen (Jamison) Strombeck, Harley and Sharon Jamison and Doris Jamison, all their families, cousins since childhood throughout her life, and many treasured friends too numerous to mention; but including her friend Mary Pekas.

Muriel was preceded in death by her parents, many beloved family members, and some of her dear friends.

