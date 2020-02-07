Rick Sterling, 72, of Rapid City, died January 31, 2020. He lived most of his life in Madison and will be buried on a warm day this summer in the Franklin Cemetery.

From high school science to graduate classes in education, Rick loved to teach. He continued helping students as a principal and superintendent in schools near Madison. He used sports to reach students through coaching basketball and golf to high school and college athletes. As a student, he earned an undergraduate degree at DSU, masters at SDSU, and doctorate at USD. He served in the National Guards for 27 years, retiring as a Lt. Colonel.

Rick is survived by his wife Vicki; two children Kyle (Yolande) and Wendy (Corey) Brink; with two grandchildren. As a proud grandfather, he encouraged Brody and Maggie to pursue their learning and cheered their achievements.

Rick was a brother to Bruce (Linda), Barbara Del Prado and Paul (Melinda) Sterling.

He was preceeded in death by parents Walter and Darlene Sterling and stepfather Marlin Williams.