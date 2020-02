Robert L. Hauge, 74, of Howard, died on Feb. 19, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Howard.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Mon., Feb. 24, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Howard. Burial will follow in Belleview Cemetery, rural Howard. Visitation is Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at Willoughby Funeral Home.

Hauge was born on March 16, 1945. He was in business with his brothers as a farmer and a truck driver. Survivors include siblings Eunice Schwade and Tom Hauge.

