November 27, 2019

Hod Braskamp - Daily Leader Extra : Obituaries

Hod Braskamp

Posted: Tuesday, November 26, 2019 2:44 pm

Hod Braskamp By Staff Madison Daily Leader

Hod Braskamp, age 76, of Wentworth, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 2nd at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church with Father DeWayne Kayser as the Celebrant. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. on Sunday at Weiland Funeral Chapel with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue on Monday from 9:30-10:15 a.m., followed by procession to the church for mass. Burial will  be in Graceland Cemetery. Online condolences can be sent at www.weilandfuneralchapel.com
Posted in on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 2:44 pm.

