Carol Bebo

Carol Ann Bebo was born on December 25, 1945, at Madison, S.D. to Kenneth and Erma (Abraham) Stewart. She attended country school near Ramona S.D. and graduated from Ramona High School in 1963. She graduated from Nettleton Commercial College in Sioux Falls, S.D. in 1964. She worked for the Spitznagel Partners in Sioux Falls, S.D. for seven years.

On October 1, 1971, she married Terry Bebo in Sioux Falls and they lived in Green Bay, Wisconsin for three and a half years where she worked for the American State Bank. In 1975 they moved to Mitchell, S.D. In 1989 she was employed at Patzer Woodworking, Inc. where she worked for twenty-seven years until her retirement.

Her husband passed away on December 24, 1990.

She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church, Mitchell and played in the bell choir and sang in the Celebration Choir and later in the Eighth Notes.

She is survived by two daughters, Amy Graves and husband Davis, Mt. Vernon, S.D., Wendy Linke and husband Jay, Mitchell, S.D.; six grandchildren, Ashley and Austin Graves, Haley, Jacey, Macey and Delaney Linke; a sister, Sandra Stanford and husband Rodney of Dell Rapids, S.D.; four brothers, Don Stewart and wife Darlene, Ramona, S.D., Bob Stewart and wife Becky, Anchorage, Alaska, Jim Stewart, Rogers, Arkansas, and Dan Stewart and wife, Linda, Ramona, S.D.; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Terry; her father and mother; her brother, Gene Stewart; her grandparents Emil and Edith Abraham and Clayton and Kate Stewart; two nephews Randy and Ricky Stewart; and a niece Mary Lou Stewart.