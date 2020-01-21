Robert Lundin

Robert Dennis Lundin, 92, of Madison, died on Jan. 17, 2020, at Bethel Lutheran Home.

Memorial services begin at 11 a.m. Sat., Jan. 25, at St. John Lutheran Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church. Inurnment will be in Oldham Lutheran Cemetery.

Lundin was born on Feb. 23,1927, near Oldham to David and Anna (Jensen) Lundin. He married Dona Mae Pederson on June 20, 1948, at Lake Preston.

Survivors include his wife, Dona of Madison; son, David (Lynn) Lundin of St. Joseph, Mo.; and daughter, DeeLois (Larry) Lembcke of Rapid City.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and daughters Karen, Ruby and infant Diane.

