Edward Hulscher, age 78, of Sioux Falls, formerly of Madison, continued on his journey to the Heavenly Father on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the Dow Rummel Village, Sioux Falls.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM on Monday, September 23rd at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church with Father DeWayne Kayser as the Celebrant. Visitation will be 3-5 PM on Sunday at Weiland Funeral Chapel with a prayer service at 5 PM and a Rosary led by the Knights of Columbus to follow. Visitation will continue on Monday from 9:30-10:15 AM at Weiland Funeral Chapel followed by procession to the church for mass. Inurnment will be in St. Thomas Cemetery at a later date with military honors provided by the Madison VFW & Madison American Legion. Online condolences can be sent at www.weilandfuneralchapel.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to: Lake County 4-H, 1000 S. Egan Ave., Madison, SD 57042; or St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 217 NW 4th St., Madison, SD 57042.

Edward Andrew Hulscher was the second son to Frank & Theresa (Holzemer) Hulscher, born on August 12, 1941, in Goodwin, South Dakota. He, along with his three brothers, grew up on their family farms, in Goodwin, Estelline and Castlewood, South Dakota. He graduated from Castlewood High School in 1959.

He worked at a creamery and held other jobs until his draft number was called. Ed was inducted in December 1963 and proudly served two years in the United States Army until his honorable discharge in December 1965. He then started work with Northwestern Bell in 1966 on the construction crew. He met his bride of 48 years, Maria Orthaus, in the fall of 1969. They married on October 3, 1970, in Watertown, SD. They made their home in Madison where they raised their five children. Ed worked for the phone company for 38 years and enjoyed the work and companionship of his fellow workmates.

Ed cherished his time spent with family and friends, talking about the weather, farming, his work, and anything else that made for good conversation. He also enjoyed Sunday dinners with his family, gardening and raising sheep. He loved canning for his family, with Maria, playing a rousing game of Pinochle and working outside.

He was a member of the St. Thomas Knights of Columbus, a leader of his children's 4-H club, a member of the American Legion and had served on the Farmington Township Board for many years.

Survivors include his sons, Andrew (Teresa) of Garretson, Timothy of Clear Lake, Michael (Erin) of Sioux Falls, Jerry (Erin) of Lincoln, NE; and his loving daughter, Jean (Jason) Van Voorst of Brandon. He was a loving grandfather to 10 grandchildren, Ashley, Matthew, Molly, Amber, Adam (Andy), Gavin, Hayden, Lillian (Mike), Kate, and Owen (Jean); one brother, George (Judy) Hulscher of Eureka.

He is preceded in death by his devoted wife, Maria Hulscher; parents, Frank & Theresa Hulscher; and his two brothers, Paul and Nick Hulscher.

Ed found comfort in everyday things like a good meal surrounded by his family, engaging conversation and reading his newspaper with a bowl of his favorite ice cream, each night before bed.