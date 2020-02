Florence L. Sturdevant, 90, of Canova, died on Feb. 14, 2020, at Avera Brady Home in Mitchell.

Services begin at 11 a.m. Tues., Feb. 18, at the Willoughby Funeral Home in Howard. Visitation starts at 10 a.m.

Florence Goldammer was born on Nov. 26, 1929, to Leo and Lena Goldammer in rural Hillside, S.D. She married Boyd Sturdevant on Jan. 10, 1949, in Pipestone, Minn.

Survivors include 4 daughters, Janet Sturdevant, LuAnn McCannel, Debra (Cliff) Zens and Becky (Mark) Gaulke; and 5 siblings.

