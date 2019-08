Jerald "Shorty" Shoemaker, 79, of Notasulga, Ala., formerly of Carthage, died on Aug. 20, 2019, at his residence.

Funeral services begin at 2 p.m. Thurs., Aug. 29, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Carthage with burial in the church cemetery.

A family visitation is Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. at the Willoughby Funeral Home in Howard.

A complete obituary is forthcoming.

