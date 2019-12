Ethel Bohr, 99, of Parkston, died on Dec. 18, 2019, at Avera Bormann Manor in Parkston.

Services begin at 10:30 a.m. Fri., Dec. 27, 2019, at St. Agatha Catholic Church in Howard. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday, with a scripture wake service and rosary at 6 p.m., at the church.