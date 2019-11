Joshua Hofer, 68, died on Nov. 7, 2019.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Mon., Nov. 11, at the United Methodist Church in Howard. Burial will follow in Clover Leaf Cemetery.

Visitation is Sunday from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church.

Hofer was born on Nov. 10, 1950, at Madison to Josh and Elizabeth Hofer. He married Hilda Waldner on May 27, 1973. Survivors include his wife, Hilda; and five children, Josh, Randy, Roseann, Margaret and Marlene.

