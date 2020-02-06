Beverly Bamberg

Beverly Jean Bamberg, 95, formerly of Corsica, died on Jan. 29, 2020, at Madison Regional Health System.

Funeral services were Feb. 3 at St. Peter Lutheran Church, rural Armour, and burial was in the church cemetery.

Beverly Bormann was born on Nov. 12, 1924, near Corsica. She attended country school in Douglas County, helped on the family farm and worked as a clerk for several years in the G.F. Buche Store in Mitchell.

She married Gilbert Bamberg on June 29, 1947, and they lived in Corsica. Gib died on Sept. 28, 1996. She moved to Bethel Lutheran Home in Madison in 2008.

Survivors include two children, Sandra (Doug) Bordewyk of Madison, and Robert "Bob" (Brenda) Bamberg of Corsica; 5 grandchildren, Christopher Bordewyk of Howards Grove, WI, Alex Bordewyk and fiancee Deven Scott of Denver, CO, Megan Bordewyk of Ft. Pierre, SD, Laurinda (Nathan) Blom of Corsica, and Luke (Lexi) Bamberg of Corsica; 2 great-grandchildren, Jayce and Bryer Blom; a brother, Walter "Dale" and wife Donna Mae Bormann of Corsica; and sister, Mardell Dockendorf of Corsica.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and two brothers, Don Borman and Delmar Bormann.