Ron Cade, age 84, a long-time Sioux Falls resident, died March 3, 2020 at Ava's House in Sioux Falls, SD. A private graveside service was held at the Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Ron was born on August 5, 1935, at Madison, SD to Jim and Mabel (Moose) Cade. Ron graduated from Orland High School in 1954. He married Elaine Grayson on July 29, 1957. They enjoyed many years of traveling. Elaine passed away in 2003.

Ron had a 40-year career as an electrical distributor sales representative. He was awarded the General Electric Master Sales Club Award in 1995. Ron was a past member of the Elks Lodge. He enjoyed traveling to the Twin Cities to see the New York Yankees play. Ron was also an avid Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Lakers fan. One of his greatest joys was watching his godson, Cris, participate in football, baseball, wrestling and car racing.

Grateful for having shared his life are his special godson, Cris Gunderson; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Lori Olson.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Robert; and a sister, LaVonne.

Memorials may be directed to the Children's Miracle Network or Center Lutheran Cemetery.

