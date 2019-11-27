Ronald G. Olson, 85, of Brookings, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at The Neighborhoods at Brookview. A Celebration of his life will be held at 10:30 am Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Rude's Funeral Home, in Brookings. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Ascension Lutheran Church or the Brookings Backpack Project.

Ronald Gene Olson was born November 5, 1934 in Madison, SD, the son of Orrin and Emelyn Olson. He grew up and attended school at General Beadle Campus School, Madison, SD. He joined the South Dakota Army National Guard with the 153rd Engineers, Madison, SD, for 13 years beginning in 1953 and was honorably discharged in 1966.

Ron was united in marriage to Georgiana Stroup on September 10, 1954. They made their home in Madison, SD. He worked at John Morrell and Company in Madison, SD from 1954 to 1966. While in Madison they owned and operated the Pizza Den from 1965 to 1966 when they moved to Brookings, SD and purchased the Pheasant Cafe. From 1980 to 1999 they also owned and operated the Barrel Drive Inn.

Ron was an avid golfer, he enjoyed golfing at the Brookings Country Club, in the winters he enjoyed golfing in Hawaii on the Island of Molokai.

Ron was a creative wood worker; he spent many long hours in his shop. A carousel horse was the last major project. In Hawaii, he carved coconut birds and intricate canes.

Ron is survived by his wife, Georgiana; his children, Paula (Jim) Meyer, Eileen (Gary) Iversen, Kenneth (Kris) Olson, Karen (Mel) Hernandez and foster daughter, Shirley DeLeon; grandchildren, Amie (Stephen) Meyer Olson, Michael Johnson (Trevor Clements), Jeff (Mary) Meyer, Melissa (Steve) Iversen Siebersma, Justin Olson, Christopher (Melissa) Iversen and Katie (Isaac) Meyer Stiegelmeier; 10.5 great grandchildren; brother, Retired Lt. C. Dennis (Marge) Olson; sister-in-law, Harriet Olson; many nieces, nephews, cousins and foster grandchildren.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Orrin and Emelyn Olson Ihlen; stepfather, Harry Ihlen; father-in-law and mother-in-law, George and Rose Stroup; brother, Robert Olson and an infant sister.

