Keegan D. Werkmeister, 25, of Canova, died on Aug. 2, 2019, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls as the result of a motorcycle accident.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 5:01-8 p.m. Fri., Aug. 9, at the 4-H grounds in Howard.

He was born on July 12, 1994, to Shane and Brenda (Cramer) Werkmeister.

Survivors include his parents, Shane and Brenda; and 2 brothers, Austin (Cassie) Werkmeister of Mitchell and Garret (Danielle) Werkmeister of Lacey, Wash.

