Cletus L. "Clete" Huettl

Cletus (Clete) L. Huettl, Jr. age 82 died peacefully on October 2, 2019 in Rio Rancho, NM.

He was born on September 18, 1937 in Madison, SD to Cletus Huettl Sr. and Myrtle Larson Huettl. He graduated from Madison High School in 1955 and graduated with a BS degree in 1965 from General Beadle College now Dakota State University.

Clete married Darlene Greenhoff of Flandreau, SD on November 30, 1958. They lived in Madison, SD and Lake Madison until 1965 when they moved to Rapid City, SD. They resided in Rapid City until September 2014 when they moved to Rio Rancho, NM.

Clete grew up working for the Madison Daily Leader in Madison, SD. He worked for the Rapid City Journal, then Urban Renewal Department and the City of Rapid City as a building inspector until he became an independent contractor in Rapid City.

Clete loved hunting, fishing, woodworking, gardening and traveling with his wife and friends. He was best remembered for his easy conversation; all you had to do was say hello, and he said the rest. He loved to take his grandkids on his adventures, no matter what they might be, and enjoyed watching them grow and use the skills he proudly taught them.

Clete was a Boy Scout leader for many years and a lifetime member of the Elks Club. He also spent as much time as he could enjoying time in Silver City where he was also a volunteer firefighter.

He survived by his wife, Darlene Huettl; his children Ric (Kim) Huettl and Theresa (Greg) Doney; his grandchildren, Austin, Haley, Kiki, Emly (Luke), Sarah and Bryce; and brother Mike (Elana) Huettl.

No services are scheduled at this time, planning on Summer 2020 in Rapid City, SD.

Condolences may be sent to Darlene Huettl, 2718 Camacho Rd. SE, Rio Rancho, N.M, 87124.